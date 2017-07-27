PACIFIC OCEAN CONTINUES TO BE VERY ACTIVE

As we head towards the end of the week, the Pacific Ocean continues to be where most of the action is. Hurricane Hilary is located about 515 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California with winds of 85 mph and moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph. There are no watches or warnings with this storm. Hilary has weakened a bit, she is now a category 1 hurricane.
