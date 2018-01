This year, Reddog Industries celebrates 40 years of business. It's focusis to design and manufacture injection molds for the plastics industry, alon with die cast "dies" for the aluminum die casting industry: 24-7. The East 33rd Street business employs 35 people from engineers to machinist specialists that all have a hand in shaping tools that start the process of forming products like Rubbermaid containers, trash cans and other household products, to name just a few.