A national advertising company has a growing presence in Erie. Lamar Adversting has 13 digital billboards out of 1700 that are along roadways in NW Pennsylvania, parts of Ohio and Western New York. The Erie company has 20 employees at its 12th Street location and prides itself on helpinglocal businesses and non-profit agencies get their messages out. Here's a look at how the "billboards" have changed through the years.