From state-of-the-art business tools, to answering questions about making it in the business world, the Erie Incubator at Gannon University aims to get small businesses on their feet and into the community within five years. There's 12 companies in the ETI right now, but the Incubator has helped a total of 26. From life skills, to intellegence gathering companies, those who are resident businesses say the guidance provided, is priceless.