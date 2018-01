This fall, The Erie Brewing Co. will add a new ale to its list: Johnny Rails Pumpkin Ale. Many know the company for it's most popular beer, Railbender. The Erie Brewing Co. has a unique start, with it originally rooted at Brewerie at Union Station, in the 1990's. By 2000, the business moved to it's current location off 12th Street in Erie. Here's a look at the operations, and growth.