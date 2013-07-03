Winey Wednesday: Arrowhead Winery - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Winey Wednesday: Arrowhead Winery

Kathy Mobilia joins Eva Mastromatteo for this week's Winey Wednesday segment.  Kathy talks about upcoming events for the 4th of July holiday.
