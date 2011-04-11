Eva Mastromatteo

It was competing in speech and debate in high school that helped me solidify a career in communication. I realized I wasn't afraid of being in front of people –especially after placing on the state level and making it to the National Forensic Tournament in high school.

I grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. I enjoy the Italian traditions I was raised with…and still help out each year with the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival. That's also the area where I had my first internship, another was in nearby Akron, OH –where I graduated college. I had a double-major in Mass Media Communication and Public Relations from the University of Akron.

Immediately after graduation, I started work as a radio news reporter for WDPN in Alliance, OH. I covered city council and school board meetings and did daily, radio newscasts. But, I always wanted to write and broadcast TV news, so I took a job as a bureau reporter for WDTV in West Virginia, covering the Morgantown-area. The bureau never materialized, so I lugged a camera and equipment home each night, and slept with a police scanner. I learned a lot.

From there, I moved back to the Buckeye state for an anchor/reporter job at WMFD, a cable station in Mansfield, OH. I then got a job in Youngstown, at WYTV. I produced, anchored and reported before and after the station joined WKBN and FOX Youngstown. Over time, I filed feature and breaking news reports, interviewed celebrities who came to town, and even reported from Nashville, TN for the Country Music Awards.

I left Youngstown to take a job in Wilkes-Barre, PA as a morning anchor and reporter…and now, I've moved back to the Lake Erie Region to join the Erie News Now team. Yes, the snow can be a little much in the winter, but I'm proud to work and live in this area.

I love news-writing, reporting, anchoring, and all that comes with it. I also love getting out in the community, being a part of events in the area, and meeting viewers.

I'm an Indians and Browns fan, love going to ball games, cooking, baking… and am working on adding a few more 5k's under my belt.

If you have a news story you want to send my way, I'd love to hear it!

Just email me at evam@wsee.tv Thanks for stopping by.