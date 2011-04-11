Emily Matson

I must be dreaming! A reporter gig in my hometown! I am so happy to be in Erie, telling the stories that impact my neighbors everyday.

I started my career with WICU 12 working the wee hours of the night. For the first two years of my career, while you slept, I produced the morning show with Mark Soliday. I was sad to leave the morning crew, but excited when offered the reporter job I'd been striving for.

As a general assignment reporter, I've focused on the crime beat since my first day on the job, and I love it! I feel I'm really making a difference in the Erie community, meeting new people, and telling the stories that affect everybody every day. As Erie's leading crime reporter, I let people know what's happening so they can help make themselves and our community, safer.

One of the things I love about my job is that no single day is EVER the same. I love breaking news situations. In fact twice, I received an "Outstanding Spot News" award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

In 2010, I teamed up with the District Attorney's office for our "Officer of the Month" series. Each month, we recognize an Erie county officer for their hard work and dedication to the job. The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters recognized the importance of these pieces, and honored me with a PAB award for this "Outstanding Television Public Service Announcement/Campaign".

Over the years, I have enjoyed the best of both worlds. While I love digging up stories as a reporter, in 2010 I also started anchoring our newest broadcast, the 12:30 afternoon show.

In 2012, I co-anchored the 11 p.m. nightly news with Kevin MacDowell.

Now, I am back to reporting full-time and bringing you news in your community.