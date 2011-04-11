Kara Coleman

There's no place like home! I'm so excited to be back where I was born and raised, waking you up with Erie News Now Sunrise!
I graduated from McDowell High School (Go Trojans!) and went on to pursue a Journalism/Mass Communications Degree at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York. I knew television news was the place for me after a college professor told me I was nosey and talkative... two prerequisites for this job!
After jump-starting my career in Greenville, Mississippi at WXVT, I moved to New Bern, North Carolina where I anchored a morning and noon show for WCTI. And while I love the Southern style and warm weather, I missed home and moved back to Erie in the spring of 2010.
It's not always easy waking up when most people are heading to bed, but I love starting my day off with you! It's my pleasure and responsibility to get viewers prepared for the day ahead and it's not something I take lightly! I consider Erie News Now Sunrise as much your show as it is mine, so please feel free to send me your comments and suggestions! I love hearing from you... e-mail me at kcoleman@wicu12.com
When away from work, I like to spend time with my family, including my nephew Nolan and niece Clara, hanging out with friends, drinking coffee (lots of it!), running and reading.