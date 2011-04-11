Kara Coleman - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kara Coleman

There's no place like home! I'm so excited to be back where I was born and raised, waking you up with Erie News Now Sunrise!
I graduated from McDowell High School (Go Trojans!) and went on to pursue a Journalism/Mass Communications Degree at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York. I knew television news was the place for me after a college professor told me I was nosey and talkative... two prerequisites for this job!
After jump-starting my career in Greenville, Mississippi at WXVT, I moved to New Bern, North Carolina where I anchored a morning and noon show for WCTI. And while I love the Southern style and warm weather, I missed home and moved back to Erie in the spring of 2010.
It's not always easy waking up when most people are heading to bed, but I love starting my day off with you! It's my pleasure and responsibility to get viewers prepared for the day ahead and it's not something I take lightly! I consider Erie News Now Sunrise as much your show as it is mine, so please feel free to send me your comments and suggestions! I love hearing from you... e-mail me at kcoleman@wicu12.com.

When away from work, I like to spend time with my family, including my nephew Nolan and niece Clara, hanging out with friends, drinking coffee (lots of it!), running and reading.
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com