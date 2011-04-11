Lisa Adams

If it's important to you, it's important to me. It's easy to decide what stories to cover and how to cover them when you live, work and raise your family in the same community as your viewers. I've had the pleasure of reporting and anchoring the news in my hometown for over three decades.

I graduated from Grove City College in 1978 with a degree in Communication Arts/Teaching. I started my career at WICU12 "behind the scenes" as a director of live news broadcasts. Before long, I was in front of the camera reporting, producing and anchoring the news. I've been able to use the education part of my degree too, teaching courses in the Communications Department at Gannon University and teaching Confirmation Class at my church.

My friends and family say that I interview everyone and I never stop asking questions. Because of that inquisitive nature, I've earned PA Associated Press Broadcasters Association awards for enterprise and cooperative reporting, Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awards for documentaries on Erie's connection to the September 11th tragedy and the 60th anniversary of WICU - Erie's pioneer television station

My husband, Scott Gordon is a computer software consultant and he loves news and information as much as I do. In our spare time we love to find great restaurants, cook, ski and travel. A new venture for us is ballroom dancing, so look for us on the dance floor trying out our moves.

We have two wonderful sons, who by the way, are pretty good jazz musicians. Andrew is teaching college level writing after earning a graduate degree in professional writing from Carnegie Mellon University. He's the drummer. Jacob, a bass player, is earning a psychology degree at Wheaton College near Chicago.

The best compliment I ever receive from viewers is that they can trust me. I'm working to keep that trust. You can catch me reporting during the week and anchoring Erie News Now on WICU 12 and WSEE weekend evenings. If you have story ideas, give me a call or email me at ladams@wicu12.com