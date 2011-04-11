Mark Soliday

Mark is co-anchor of Erie News Now Sunrise and has been a member of the team for more than a decade now. The Erie native says his hometown is a great place to live and work; a "big city" that's not too big. Mark graduated from McDowell High School and went on to major in Communications at Gannon University. Sports was Mark's first love, and while at Gannon he called Golden Knight Football and Basketball games on radio and TV. Before joining Erie News Now, Mark also did the play-by-play for Erie Sailors Baseball and transitioned into the role of News Director for Flagship 1330 Radio.

Mark says he knew broadcast journalism was for him since he was a young boy at Saint George School. Now, he enjoys giving his Erie neighbors the news they need before they head out the door in the morning, and having fun in the process!