How many television stations come out of your studios?

Lilly Broadcasting operates:

WICU (NBC)

WSEE (CBS)

CW

MeTV

Erie News Now Plus

What is your mailing address?

3514 State Street | Erie, PA 16508

How can I reach someone by phone?

How do I get a copy of a show or segment?

Contact News Tracks at 814-898-0377

How do I get to the station?

Directions from I-90

Get off the Interstate at the Route 97 (Presque Isle Downs) exit and head north.

Stay left when you get to a fork in the road and continue until you hit East 38th Street.

Turn left on East 38th Street for 3 blocks until you hit the light at State Street.

Turn right and the studios will be on the left after three blocks.

Directions from I-79

Get off the Interstate at the West 26th Street exit and travel east (right).

You will travel some twenty red lights (2.5 miles) eventually going down a hill to Veterans Stadium.

That is the State Street intersection of 26th Street. A third road converges there so when you turn right take the second right closest to the stadium going up the hill and past the school. Continue straight through the stop sign at the top of the hill (after stopping, of course).

The studios will be on the right after an additional five blocks.

What if I have a complaint about one of the local stations?

Call 814-454-5201

Email the general manager?

How do I submit an event to the event calendar?

Submit events for consideration here. We try to approve as many as we can but remember we do reserve the right to refuse any request that is not deemed to be of community interest. Please allow 1 or 2 days for your request to post on the community calendar on our website. Some requests may also be featured on TV.

How can I submit photos and videos to your website?

You can easily send photos and videos right from your phone or computer here.

How do I set up a tour of the studios for my group?

To request a station tour, please send an e-mail to news@erienewsnow.com. Be sure to provide your name, number and the organization you represent. Be sure to mention any specific areas of the station you would like to see. We'll get in touch with you to schedule the visit.

How do I get a news anchor/meteorologist to come speak to our group?

Go here to see the individual email addresses for our staff members. Find the person with whom you would like to invite to the event and send the request directly. Please understand our staff members attend these events on their own time and may not be able to attend every event for which they are requested. We try our best to accommodate what we can.

Who do I talk to when my favorite NBC/CBS show is off the air because of a national news event?

Interruptions of NBC Network Programming for specials are solely determined by NBC News. If you have questions about NBC News try nightly@nbc.com.

Interruptions of CBS Network Programming for News Events are determined by CBS News. If you have questions about CBS News interruptions you can call CBS Audience Services at 212-975-4321 or email audsvcs@cbs.com.

How do I contact NBC in New York?

NBC Nightly News, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (212) 664-4971

How do I contact CBS in New York?

CBS Television Network 51 West 52nd Street New York, NY 10019

212-975-3247 – CBS Audience Services or via email at audsvcs@cbs.com

Who do I talk to when the station does not show the game that I want?

NFL Football:



You should understand that games are determined on a regional basis by the NFL in conjunction with CBS.



NBC currently airs the national Sunday night game also determined by the network and the NFL.



The local station has little say in what is aired nationally with some rare exceptions. Erie is in the Buffalo market and those games will come first here regardless of team record or state location when circumstance dictates. If you would like further explanation:

You can write the National Football League:



280 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10017



OR



CBS Television Network:

51 West 52nd Street

New York, NY 10019



College Football

CBS is contractually obligated to air SEC football games which are determined by CBS and the Southeastern Conference. NBC is contractually obligated to air games with Notre Dame.

College Basketball

Teams for NCAA basketball games are determined by the NCAA and CBS. Those games don't usually interrupt regularly scheduled programming with the exception of games that run late and of course the NCAA Tournament in March which is shown in the place of regular programming for two consecutive weeks.

Where do I send a story idea or press release?

Who do I contact if I need additional information concerning advertisement on Lilly Broadcasting stations?

You may contact Matt Filippi at 454-5201 x828 or email at mfilippi@wicu12.com

If you have a question about a specific ad, the more information that you can provide including day, time, and company, the better the chance we may be able to assist.

How do I reach a particular person?

If you are off the air, why don't you put up a sign that says you're off the air?