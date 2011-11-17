Wednesday, November 15, 2017

6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Erie News Now and WICU/WSEE/CW is teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania for our annual Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive.

You can donate non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and money without leaving your car.

Every dollar donated to the food bank can be converted into $17 worth of food.

Thank you for making the holidays better for others!

Drop-Off Locations

ERIE: WICU/WSEE/CW Studios

3514 State Street | Erie, PA 16508

MILLCREEK: Harley Davidson of Erie

3712 West 12th Street | Erie, PA 16505

MEADVILLE: The Meadville Tribune

947 Federal Court | Meadville, PA 16335

WARREN: Northwest Bank

101 Liberty Street | Warren, PA 16365

CORRY: Northwest Bank

80 West Columbus Street, Corry, PA 16407

TITUSVILLE: Family Video

128 West Spring Street | Titusville, PA 16354

WATERFORD: Tops Market

230 High Street, Waterford, PA 16441

EDINBORO: Nick's Place

12246 Edinboro Road | Edinboro, PA 16412

EAST SPRINGFIELD: Federated Church (8 a.m. - 4 p.m. only)

11995 Main Street | East Springfield, PA 16411

BRADFORD: Church of the Ascension (6 a.m. - 6 p.m. only)

26 Chautauqua Place | Bradford, PA 16701