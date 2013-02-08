Local Sports Scores - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sports

BoysBB: CPrep 57 Erie 37 | McD 59 Corry 34 | GM 80 CASH 53 | EFirst 68 NE 40 | Fview 75 Titusv 43 | Iroq 62 Eisen 56 | Girard 31 Seneca 24 | HC 59 Warren 41 | NW 60 Con(OH) 42 | CSp 62 Coch 42 | MHOC: MH 6 RIT 3

Posted: Updated:

Sports Scores

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Upload Your Sports Photo

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com