Multimedia Journalist

WICU/WSEE is seeking a full-time multimedia journalist to join the Erie News Now team. We are looking for someone who is a strong writer, displays excellent technical skills and is capable of working independently.

Job Responsibilities:

Enterprising story ideas

General assignment reporting

Shooting and editing video

Producing daily content for digital platforms

Job Requirements:

Experience with Sony & Panasonic production cameras are a plus.

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite or similar non-linear editing system.

Experience with Dejero system is a plus.

If interested please send a resume and demo reel of work to our business offices:

3514 State Street

Erie, PA 16508

Or email to jobs@wicu12.com