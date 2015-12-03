Chris Carroll

Born and raised in Erie, I’m just a hometown kid who is committed to informing the community I grew up in.
I graduated from Cathedral Prep before heading off to Penn State Behrend. I graduated from Behrend in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication and a minor in advertising.
I joined the news team in February 2015 as a producer. However, my goal was always to become a reporter and in six short months that dream became a reality. In July 2015 I was moved from the producer desk out into the field as a reporter/multimedia journalist.
When I’m not writing stories I’m usually outside enjoying the sunshine, or making the best of the long winters skiing at Peek n’ Peak Resort!
Have a story idea? I would love to hear it! Email me at ccarroll@wicu12.com
Feel free to follow me on Twitter: @ChrisCarrollTV or Find me on Facebook at Facebook.com/ChrisCarrollTV
