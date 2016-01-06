Erie News Now Weekly Newsletter - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Top Headlines from the week of June 25th, 2017:

Two Charged in Erie's Seventh Homicide of 2017

A 23-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman have both been charged for their involvement in the shooting death of David Tate, 28, of Erie.

Heroin Epidemic Reaches Record Levels in Erie County

Half-way through 2017, Erie County is already nearing the entire total of drug-related deaths from 2016

Pennsylvania Department of Health Issues Two Permits Locally for Medical Marijuana

Two medical marijuana dispensaries will be coming soon to northwest Pennsylvania.

Familiar Face Fills Otters Head Coaching Vacancy

The Erie Otters announced Coach Kris Knoblauch's replacement on Thursday morning. Former assistant Chris Hartsburg will be behind the bench this fall.

Top Honors for Local Waterparks

Both Splash Lagoon and Waldameer Park & Water World made the list of 10 best waterparks in the country!

McDowell Marching Band to Represent Erie in Independence Day Parade

Be sure to watch the National Independence Day Parade from Washington D.C. to catch students from the Erie area.

Athlete of the Week: Jorge Prendes

Hear from this week's Erie Sports Store Athlete of the Week.

Giving You the Business: Interim HealthCare

The locally owned and operated franchise is this week's spotlight business in our weekly installment of Giving You the Business:

