Erie News Now Weekly Newsletter

Top Headlines from the week of June 25th, 2017:

A 23-year-old man, and a 25-year-old woman have both been charged for their involvement in the shooting death of David Tate, 28, of Erie.

Half-way through 2017, Erie County is already nearing the entire total of drug-related deaths from 2016

Two medical marijuana dispensaries will be coming soon to northwest Pennsylvania.

The Erie Otters announced Coach Kris Knoblauch's replacement on Thursday morning. Former assistant Chris Hartsburg will be behind the bench this fall.

Both Splash Lagoon and Waldameer Park & Water World made the list of 10 best waterparks in the country!

Be sure to watch the National Independence Day Parade from Washington D.C. to catch students from the Erie area.

Hear from this week's Erie Sports Store Athlete of the Week.

The locally owned and operated franchise is this week's spotlight business in our weekly installment of Giving You the Business: