Spring has sprung

The great weekend weather continues as high pressure stays in control. Clear at night and sunny during the day. Temperatures Sunday look great especial inland and away from the lake shore. Look for mid 60s communities near Lake Erie and low 70s well inland. This first chance of rain could come Monday night into Tuesday morning. Heavier showers expected for Friday. For more on your First Warning Weather forecast tune in tonight on Erie News Now or click here for your 7-Day First Warning Forecast.