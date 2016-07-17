Brittany Lauffer

Reporter for Erie News Now weeknights

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, I’m excited to stay close to home while reporting in the Erie region. From early on, I had a passion for journalism and videography. At Beaver Area Senior High School, I had my first taste of broadcasting with weekly shows and live morning broadcasts.

From there, I attended Point Park University in Pittsburgh. In my first few weeks, I became involved with its television studio and all the shows offered. For two years, I co-anchored the morning show, “Daybreak”. By my junior year, I took on the role as Station Manager. The same year, I was awarded the Media Association of Pittsburgh Scholarship, and the Western PA Press Club Scholarship for broadcast journalism. I graduated in April of 2016, with a dual-degree in Broadcast Reporting and Broadcast Production, and then started at Erie News Now the following month.

During my summers, I shot video for dozens of weddings, capturing peoples’ best day of their lives. I also interned at KDKA-TV News, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh. I spent the summer primarily in the news department, but also in the sports department, covering the Steelers’ practices and games. As a proud Pittsburgh fan, it was an incredible experience to interview Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward, and other notable Steelers. I also freelanced during college as an in-game host for Pirates Productions, and working as a camera operator for Viewpoint Productions.

In the past year, I’ve made Erie my home. My boyfriend, Andrew and I, have enjoyed all of the festivals, wineries, breweries, and events the region has to offer. The people of Erie have welcomed us with open arms, making our time here even more wonderful. My favorite places include lunch at Coffee Culture, walks at Frontier, a class at Yoga Erie, and enjoying the ‘kite beach’ at Presque Isle.

I’m always looking for a new experience, if you have a suggestion for a great restaurant or attraction, please feel free to send me an email! If you have a story idea, you can pass that along too!

Email: blauffer@wicu12.com

Twitter: @ENNBLauffer

Facebook: ENN Brittany Lauffer