Tim Sonney Announces Bid For Erie County Executive

Tim Sonney officially announced his bid at McCoy's.

Sonney has been with the City of Erie for several years working in his second term as a Union Stewart in the Department of Wastewater.

He is also a small business manufacture.

His focus in his campaign is increasing the amount of jobs in Erie County.

"Vote for a brighter future. Someone who's going to be there. Someone who's going to fight and bring jobs here to Erie. Good paying jobs," said Sonney.

The municipal primary is scheduled for May 16.