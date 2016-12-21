Medical Marijuana Applications Available In January - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Medical Marijuana Applications Available In January

Applications for growing or dispensing medical marijuana in Pennsylvania will be available in less than a month.

There has already been interest in building a grow facility near Corry or on the former International Paper property.

Now, interested companies can begin filing applications on January 17th.

The paperwork must be turned in by March 20th.

In the first phase, two permits for growing and two permits for dispensaries will be available in our region, and many more in other parts of the state.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Karen Murphy said, "In the first phase of the program there will be up to 12 permits issued for growers and processors. Across the state, 6 medical marijuana regions, there will be up to 27 permits issued for dispensaries."

State officials think the medical marijuana program should be up and running by mid 2018.

