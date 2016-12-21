Church Donates 600 Gifts to Neighborhood School

Christmas came early today, for students at Erie's Grover Cleveland Elementary school, on West 38th Street. There were tables full of toys in the school library. Members of the Lake Erie Church, donated money to buy 600 hundred toys for the students. They want to make sure no one is left out, during this season of giving.

Darci Kowalczyk from Lake Erie Church said, "Because we feel like we're called to help others make a difference in the Erie area we feel like we are really where we're supposed to be, and we just want to reach out to those we can help, anyone within our realm."

The church is located in the former Teletron building, right across from the school. Students in each grade were invited class by class, to come to the library, and choose an age appropriate Christmas toy. Some students chose items for themselves, others selected gifts for their siblings. "One of the kids came in was really sweet and she said I just want to get something for my little brother and that really touched my heart," said Kowalczyk. "Because she's not here thinking about herself but thinking, how can I be a blessing as well...so we see how it just kind of snowballs to being a giver and giving again."