Granada Lays Off Employees, They Received NO Warning

Granada Lays Off Employees



Workers at the Granada Apartment were notified Wednesday morning, they are being laid off.

Millcreek Township confirmed it received word at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, Clover Management terminated its Property Maintenance Contract with Granada Apartments, starting midnight this morning.

Clover Management employees were also relieved of their positions, effective this morning. The position includes office management and maintenance. 

U.S. Bank also filed its paperwork in Federal Court, Wednesday. Documents show Riedman Companies, of upstate New York, will take over the property. Until they can, there will be increased patrols from Millcreek Township Police and Fire.

