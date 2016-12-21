State Police Seeing Spike in Theft from Autos

It's the time of year that police say crimes of opportunity spike, and that's apparently happening in west Erie county.



State Police and local police are seeing an increase in theft from vehicles.

Fairview and Girard have had seen a spike in reported theft from auto cases, over the past few weeks.

It's happening at nighttime, between midnight and the early morning hours.

And State Police say they're targeting unlocked vehicles.

So, they want to remind people to make sure your vehicles are locked, "The criminals are going into vehicles that are unlocked that's a pattern here, so what we really need to do is have people not just in that area, but throughout our troop, use a little common sense, take an extra second and make sure your door is locked," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Oler.

And Trooper Oler says also make sure to not keep any valuables inside, especially at this time of year, "Make sure that your vehicle is always locked, but at the same time make sure that you take your weapons out of the vehicle, take your purse out of the vehicles, or any expensive electronics. They (criminals) may walk by and see that, then you may be the next victim," said Tpr. Oler.