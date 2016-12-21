State Police Seeing Spike in Theft from Autos - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Seeing Spike in Theft from Autos

Posted: Updated:

It's the time of year that police say crimes of opportunity spike, and that's apparently happening in west Erie county.

State Police and local police are seeing an increase in theft from vehicles.

Fairview and Girard have had seen a spike in reported theft from auto cases, over the past few weeks.

It's happening at nighttime, between midnight and the early morning hours.

And State Police say they're targeting unlocked vehicles.
So, they want to remind people to make sure your vehicles are locked, "The criminals are going into vehicles that are unlocked that's a pattern here, so what we really need to do is have people not just in that area, but throughout our troop, use a little common sense, take an extra second and make sure your door is locked," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Oler.

And Trooper Oler says also make sure to not keep any valuables inside, especially at this time of year, "Make sure that your vehicle is always locked, but at the same time make sure that you take your weapons out of the vehicle, take your purse out of the vehicles, or any expensive electronics. They (criminals) may walk by and see that, then you may be the next victim," said Tpr. Oler.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com