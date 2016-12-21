State System Approves Contract with APSCUF Union

After two years of negotiations, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the faculty union have officially inked a new contract.

On Tuesday, the board of governors for the 14 state system schools approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF).

It’s a three year retroactive contract that will run through 2018.

Under the new agreement, faculty members will receive two retroactive pay increases for 2016 and a two percent increase next year, which translates to an estimated five to seven percent pay increase for all union members.

In exchange for those raises, the union will pay more for health care.

Discussion between both sides began in 2014, under a contract that expired last year.

In October, APSCUF members decided to strike after they failed to reach an agreement with the state.

APSCUF spokesman Dr. Jim Wertz describes the contract as a fair deal for both sides.

"I think I can speak for the majority of the faculty in saying we're pleased with the outcome,” said Dr. Wertz. “This was the last step in a very long process."

Both sides are expected to start negotiations for the next contract, within the next nine months.