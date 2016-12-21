Disabled Duck Boat Gets Special Tow

A husband and wife out in a duck hunting boat became stuck, when their vessel broke down in an out-of-the-way spot in Thompson Bay, where ice floes are forming. In the summer months this type of problem would require a routine commercial tow. But in the winter, when the boater's shift cable broke on their duck boat, they were stuck in an out of the way spot.

The boaters were near Seagull Point. When the call went out for a water rescue job one for the coast guard was to get to the boat and make sure the couple was not in distress. With the bay icing over, and ice floes forming out into the lake, the next question was which neighboring volunteer fire company had the right equipment to respond, and what was the right point of access.

In this case, it was the Lake City volunteer fire department with its "sea legs" vessel. It had the ability to roll over the sand near Beach 11 and right into Lake Erie. It towed the disabled duck boat back to the East Avenue boat launch.

Chief Petty Officer First Class Jared Bender from the Erie Coast Guard Station told us, "We received the initial call from the gentleman on board, we came down, ensured that he was not in distress." He went on to explain, "We are ice capable so we could have in a way launched it there, but we have small rubber craft that aren't suited for towing vessels, so once we determined he was not in distress we reached out to partner agencies for more help."

Waterways Conservation Officer Matt Visosky was waiting at the boat launch. He said the area has great support from area volunteers fire departments with unique equipment, from hover craft to floating bananas that can slide across the ice. "In the winter it's a little more tricky when the commercial boats are pulled, the bay's completely iced up so you know, the fire department had to launch their boat with the wheels so they could drive right off the beach into the water," Visosky said.

The couple on the duck boat declined to comment. They were a little cold, but just fine. The coast guard reminds anyone heading out in these changing water conditions to wear their life jackets, have a phone or radio on board and make sure your equipment is in working condition. Also be sure to dress for the elements.