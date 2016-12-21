Community Commemorates Homeless Persons Memorial Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Commemorates Homeless Persons Memorial Day

The community gathered in Perry Square Wednesday morning to commemorate Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

They hoped to raise awareness about the tragedy of homelessness and remember homeless friends who have died in the past year.

Home Team of Erie County, who organized the ceremony, also issued a call to action.

It is asking for help to support the overflow shelter this winter.

United Way of Erie County is one of the Home Team's community partners.

