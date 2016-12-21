New Signs Go Up for UPMC Park

It's the end of the era at what used to be Jerry Uht Park in downtown Erie.

Erie News Now found crews Wednesday putting up new signs for UPMC Park outside the ballpark on East 10th Street in downtown Erie.

The change is part of a new partnership with UPMC announced in September.

Erie Events agreed to let the Erie Seawolves sell the naming rights to the ballpark as part of its lease extension through 2020.

The park has been named in honor of Jerry Uht since its inception in 1995.