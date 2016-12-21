Winter is Underway, and Some Light Snow Will Return Overnight In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Winter is Underway, and Some Light Snow Will Return Overnight Into Thursday

Posted: Updated:

With winter officially underway (as of 5:44 AM on Wednesday morning), a new round of light snow will arrive overnight, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees in Erie with some 20s inland. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with a high of 36 degrees. Light snow and snow showers will occur, leading to accumulations of a dusting to 1" across most of the area. 

Looking ahead, a very light wintry mix will occur late Friday evening into Christmas Eve morning, and highs will be near 40 degrees on Saturday. On Christmas Day (Sunday), we expect to rise to 43 degrees, and some light rain will return in the evening. With all of that said, the melting between now and then will be slow, so there is good hope for something close to a White Christmas near the lakeshore (1" of snow cover on Christmas morning, by definition). A White Christmas is a near-certainty in the snowbelt, where deeper snow will take even longer to melt. - Geoff Cornish

