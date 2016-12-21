Erie City Council Passes 2017 Budget: No Tax Increase, No Fees

During their last meeting of 2016, Erie City Council passed a balanced budget for 2017, with no fees and no tax increase.

"We did have to tighten our belt to achieve that but, especially in light of rising employee costs and rising pension costs, but I'm glad we were able to do that," said Bob Merski, Erie City Council President.

Merski explains they were able to keep the taxes fixed where they are because most of their budget is fixed, like payroll. The parts that were not, they were able to tighten up so they didn't have to put the burden on taxpayer's shoulders.

"What we did is defer maintenance on some of the vehicles that we were able to extend the life of. Instead of buying new police vehicles, we're going to use them for one more year," explained Merski.

During the meeting, the council also passed the Rental Inspection Program until 2021, but said it may face some changes next year.

"We have to balance this between the responsibility to keep people safe and the rights of the home owners, the property owners, to maintain their property," said Merski.

This is a program established in 2006 by the city, requiring landlords to register their units every year for $40 per unit. Merski said the program came about after several fires occurred at rental units in the city. It holds landlords accountable for the condition of their properties to make them safer for renters.

However, Councilman Casimir Kwitowski reported that he has received many criticisms about the program.

"We hear from the people out there that the enforcement is not being done, sometimes equally. Sometimes rather aggressive, out stepped its boundaries, sometimes its not aggressive," said Kwitowski.

The program is up for re-bid next year and Merski said they plan to refine the program to address some concerns. Other concerns that will be addressed include consistency between different inspectors, and ensuring that all units are up to code.

The program was extended until may 31st, 2021.