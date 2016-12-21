Meadville City Council Finalizes Fire Department Cuts

Signs, petitions and community support were not enough to save the current operations of the Meadville Central Fire Department Wednesday night.

"It'll affect how we respond to calls, what we're able to do on calls," said Jill Staaf, department captain and president of the IAFF Local 515 firefighters union.

Meadville City Council voted unanimously to pass the 2017 budget, significantly cutting firefighter overtime and eliminating three positions council previously counted the budget.

"We're going to provide overtime for them," said H. LeRoy Stearns, Meadville mayor. "When there's an actual fire, we'll pay the overtime for the firemen to come in."

Meadville Central usually runs a four-person crew. But the cuts will now force the department to run a three-person crew should someone call off. The department will feel the effects on day one, Staff said.

"Ninety-two days next year where we'll be at full shift and that's if no one takes a sick day," she said. "And unfortunately everyone knows in the workforce, somebody is going to be sick."

Council will not raise property taxes on residents next year, citing declining population and Meadville's soaring tax levels compared to neighboring townships. City leaders say cuts to the fire department are now necessary.

"We have a lot of individuals that are now in the poverty level that if they own a home, they cannot afford that tax increase," said Stearns.

But the department runs nearly double the amount of calls compared to other local cities of similar size, with just as many firefighters -- an estimated 1,400 for Meadville compared to 900 in Corry and Greenville. Meadville has 12 full-time firefighters and zero part-time firefighters, compared to Franklin (7 full-time, 10 part-time) and Greenville (four full-time and 6 part-time).

But the cuts may allow the fire department to get federal grants to will the three vacant spots through a "SAFER" grant through the federal government.

"Now it's a two-year program completely 100 percent paid for by the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant, from their uniform all the way through to their benefits."

Council calls cuts to public safety a last resort. But the fire department is now looking outside the city for help.

The cuts help the city of Meadville close its $236,000 budget deficit for 2017. But the city is already facing a $250,000 deficit for the 2018 budget.