Santa Clause Comes To Town At Bethesda Trinity Center

Children at the Bethesda Trinity Center were visited by Santa Clause Wednesday afternoon.

Over 40 kids excitedly told Santa their wishes and picked a present of their choice during their annual after school Christmas party.

The presents were given by Santa with his help of the Erie Democratic Party.

Needless to say, everyone was excited to see Santa Clause.

"They come here for their socialization, but what more fun to be able to spend time with Santa and their friends and receive the gift also," said George Trauner, Executive Director for Bethesda Children's Home.

"I got this, a truck with a whole bunch of cars and it has seven... I love visits with Santa Clause," said Daniel.

"Santa, his skin was black instead of white, but it's alright, anybody can be Santa I heard!" said Anyah.

This is the eighth year where the Democratic Party has donated Christmas gifts to Bethesda.