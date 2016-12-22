Cleveland Man Arrested in Undercover Drug Operation in Crawford - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cleveland Man Arrested in Undercover Drug Operation in Crawford County

Posted: Updated:
Deondre Vaughn Deondre Vaughn

An undercover drug investigation lands a Cleveland, Ohio man behind bars.

State Police arrested Deondre Vaughn, 33, Wednesday afternoon after serving two search warrants in Crawford County.

Investigators say they found a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and marijuana, as well as more than $7,000 in cash, at the Days Inn in Vernon Township.

They also searched a residence on Baldwin Street in Meadville.

Vaughn is awaiting arraignment on drug charges and was taken to the Crawford County Jail.

