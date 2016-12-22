Two Charged in Meadville Meth Investigation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Charged in Meadville Meth Investigation

Posted: Updated:

Two Meadville residents have been sent to jail after investigators found several meth labs in a home.

State Police arrested Robert Straw, 45, and Melanie Lopresti, 44, on drug charges Tuesday.

Troopers served a search warrant at home in the 200 block of Randolph Street in Meadville around 10 a.m.

Inside, they reportedly found several one-pot meth labs, items used to make meth, gas generators,drug paraphernalia and scales.

Both were arraigned and now sit behind bars in the Crawford County Prison with bail set at $75,000.

