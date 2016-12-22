Mercer County Steel Plant Receives $1M Grant from State - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mercer County Steel Plant Receives $1M Grant from State

Novolipetsk Steel is receiving a $1 million grant for rail improvements at its steel plant in Farrell, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The money will help the plant remain competitive and preserve more than 700 jobs, according to a news release.

The grant will be used to rehabilitate 8,300 feet of track, crossties and ballast, as well improving grade crossings in the plant's 13-mile rail network.

The company will also replace locomotives and install additional loading docks.

Its owner, NLMK, is a scrap salvage company that makes metal casings for Whirlpool, Frigidaire and other appliance companies.

