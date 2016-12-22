Granada Owners to Plead Not Guilty to Criminal Citations

There are new developments in the ongoing legal issues against the Granada Apartment Complex.

According to Millcreek Fire Marshal Matt Exley, Clover Management is pleading not guilty to the 22 criminal citations that have been issued against them.

Exley says he received an e-mail from the company’s attorney this morning, informing the township of their decision.

On December 20, the township was notified that Clover Management, which owned Granada, terminated their property maintenance contract with Granada Apartments L.P.

On Wednesday, Clover Management employees were terminated from their positions.

A judge has appointed Reidman Development Corp. of Rochester, New York, to take over management of the apartment complex.

In the meantime, there is no one at Granada to respond to any issues.

Millcreek police will closely monitor the area, until the new receiver takes over.

Since June, six buildings have been condemned at Granada after a balcony collapsed, which injured four people.

The incident started a complex-wide series of safety inspections.