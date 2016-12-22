Trial Date Set for Teen Charged in Erie Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trial Date Set for Teen Charged in Erie Murder

A trial date has been set for the Erie teenager charged in a deadly shooting over the summer.

Jaquel Tirado, 18, appeared in court Thursday afternoon for his formal arraignment in front of Judge Stephanie Domitrovich.

His lawyer Nathaniel Strasser said he plans to file several motions, including one to move the case to juvenile court.

Tirado is charged with murder in connection to the death of Steven Bishop, 26, near East 21st and Cottage Streets in August.

Detectives say surveillance video played a key part in making the arrest.

Two juvenile probation officers saw images from that video and identified Tirado as the shooter.

There is no word from investigators on a motive.

Domitrovich set May 22nd as the tentative trial date.


