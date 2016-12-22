Gift Certificates Good For 50+ Downtown Erie Establishments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gift Certificates Good For 50+ Downtown Erie Establishments

Posted: Updated:

Here's a Christmas gift idea that will help you with your last-minute shopping, and also support Erie's economy.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has gift certificates available, that are good to more than 50 different downtown Erie businesses.

The certificates can be used at several downtown area restaurants, retail stores, and for sporting events.

You can order them online through the non-profit, but all of the money goes right to the establishments.

The gift idea offers a choice, while supporting your own community, "People really like to support their own communities and these certificates allow just that," said The Erie Downtown Partnership's CEO, John Buchna. "They're doing with what they want to do, they're reinvesting back in their community. By buying a certificate from us, you're putting the money back into your local economy, using it for downtown businesses," Buchna added.

The gift certificates are available year round, click here to order one.

