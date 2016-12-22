Dahlkemper Favors More Permits for Medical Marijuana

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper thinks the state should consider increasing the number of permits for medical marijuana grow operations and dispensaries.

Just yesterday, state officials said two permits would be issued for growing and two for dispensaries in a 13 county area of northwestern Pennsylvania.

Applications will be available next month, and must be returned by late March.

Dahlkemper says she thinks demand will be strong.

She hopes the state will expand the number of permits after the first phase of the process.

She said, "I'm hopeful that this is the first phase and there will be another phase where maybe more facilities would have the chance to come into our region because two is not a lot for that large a region."

The state hopes to have the medical marijuana program in place by mid 2018.