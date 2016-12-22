Ice Fishing Underway on Misery Bay

The ice is only about four inches thick, but that was thick enough for ice fishermen to head onto Misery Bay this morning.

It was fairly mild, with the temperature in the mid 30's.

But the wind made it feel colder.

Some fishermen stayed warm in shanties.

Others braved the cold just sitting outside on a bucket.

The fishing was fairly slow, with few fish being reeled in.

But most of the fishermen were just glad they could get out and enjoy their favorite sport.

Ice fisherman Joshua Hicks said, "It is just nice to get out. I love getting out here, it is peaceful."

The fishermen told us they did not get out much last year because of the mild winter.

They are hoping for colder weather this winter.