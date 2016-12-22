Ice Cover Ahead of Schedule After Colder-Than-Average Stretch... - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ice Cover Ahead of Schedule After Colder-Than-Average Stretch.... Milder for Christmas Weekend

Posted: Updated:

We'll remain mostly cloudy overnight, as temperatures fall to 28 degrees in Erie, and into the middle and lower 20s to the east and southeast. Friday will be slightly milder, with a high of 44 degrees. The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy. 

On Friday evening, however, a light wintry mix will arrive, and this will continue into Christmas Eve morning. Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the lower 40s. 

12% of Lake Erie is covered in ice, with the bulk of the ice in the western end. The water temperature off the Pennsylvania lakeshore is steady at 35 degrees. An active breeze continues to produce 2' to 4' waves.

Some top snow reports from Friday's light round:
* Franklinville, NY: 2.0"
* Little Valley, NY: 1.5"
* Allegany, NY: 1.2"
* Olean, NY: 0.7"
* Jamestown, NY: 0.6"
* Frewsburg, NY: 0.6"

- Geoff Cornish

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com