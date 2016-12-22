Ice Cover Ahead of Schedule After Colder-Than-Average Stretch.... Milder for Christmas Weekend

We'll remain mostly cloudy overnight, as temperatures fall to 28 degrees in Erie, and into the middle and lower 20s to the east and southeast. Friday will be slightly milder, with a high of 44 degrees. The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy.



On Friday evening, however, a light wintry mix will arrive, and this will continue into Christmas Eve morning. Highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the lower 40s.

12% of Lake Erie is covered in ice, with the bulk of the ice in the western end. The water temperature off the Pennsylvania lakeshore is steady at 35 degrees. An active breeze continues to produce 2' to 4' waves.



Some top snow reports from Friday's light round:

* Franklinville, NY: 2.0"

* Little Valley, NY: 1.5"

* Allegany, NY: 1.2"

* Olean, NY: 0.7"

* Jamestown, NY: 0.6"

* Frewsburg, NY: 0.6"



- Geoff Cornish