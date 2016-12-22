Why Donald Trump's $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Could Benefit Pennsylvania

Time and time again on the campaign trail, we heard then-candidate Donald Trump paint the picture of America's crumbling infrastructure, even during his stop in Erie this August.

"But you see them, they're falling over," said Trump about local buildings and bridges.

Now, the president-elect's plan to rebuild the nation's roadways could cost by some estimates up to $1 trillion, using both public and private funds. Those investments could go a long way to helping PennDOT fix Pennsylvania's 3,600 structurally deficient state-owned bridges.

"We have a rolling program called our 12-Year Program where we have ready-access to projects that could be put to work quickly," said Erin Waters-Trasatt, PennDOT spokesperson.

Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the country with 42.2% of its bridges deemed structurally deficient, according to 2013 data from the United States Dept. of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, which means one or more components of the bridge needs repaired. The average age of a state-owned bridge, according to PennDOT: over 50 years old.

In Erie County, 44 of the 117 locally owned bridges -- 37 percent -- fits that category.

"We stand ready to continue working with all of partners in the incoming administration and at all levels," said Waters-Trasatt.

To make some of Pennsylvania's bridges safer, it will take work from Washington lawmakers, something political analysts say may not happen.

"We have some of what I might describe as fiscal hawks throughout Congress, not just in the Republican Party who are questioning how to spend federal tax dollars," said R. Kyle Alagood, Gannon University political science professor.

Many of those lawmakers, according to Alagood, have campaigned against such massive spending plans, clashing with trump's "America First" policy, which call for these programs.

"I think the chances of a $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan going through Congress is slim to none," he said.

But it's a plan PennDOT believes is necessary for drivers' safety, and to get Pennsylvania much lower on that national ranking, which ranks behind Rhode Island (56.5%), Massachusetts (52.5%), and Hawaii (43.9%).

"We have a very old system here," said Waters-Trasatt. "So that's going to be a battle we'll continually have. But we've made some huge progress."