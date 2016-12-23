Charges Pending Against Man Injured When Own Gun Goes Off

Charges are pending against a man from Detroit who was injured when his own gun went off while running from Erie Police Friday morning.

Police were called to 7th and Tacoma around 5:30 a.m. for a suspicious man, who was later identified as Lawrence Anderson, 38.

When officers arrived to investigate, Anderson took off. Police say an officer used his taser in an attempt to stop Anderson, but it did not work. He reportedly led officers on a chase for two blocks.

According to police, Anderson pulled out a gun during the foot chase but later tripped, causing the gun to go off and hit him once in the chest.

As of late Friday morning, Anderson was undergoing surgery at UPMC Hamot.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Investigators say Anderson has an extensive criminal record. He faces charges, including attempted murder, attempted aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, loitering or prowling, possessing an instrument of crime, and persons not to possess a firearm, for this incident.