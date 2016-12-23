Red Kettle Campaign Falling Short of Goal - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Red Kettle Campaign Falling Short of Goal

It looks like the local Salvation Army red kettle campaign will fall far short of its goal.

The agency says it will tighten its belt, but continue to help needy families.

Going into today, it was nearly $70,000 short of its goal.

Organizers blame the loss of some key donation sites, a couple of days of poor weather and the loss of some longtime volunteers for the drop in donations.

Still, there have been some bright spots as the drive winds down.

Major Les Walter said, "A man from the community walked into my office and said I know your are behind.i want to help the best I can. And he gave me a check for $1,000. I was just so moved by that."

The red kettle drive wraps up tomorrow at 22 local sites.

