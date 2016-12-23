Blood Bank Needs More Donors

The Erie Community Blood Bank says it needs more donors through the holidays, to maintain an adequate blood supply to start the new year.

The problem is a decrease in donations around Christmas, and unexpectedly high use by area hospitals.

The already low inventory could lead to a dangerous blood shortage.

The blood bank has notified many regular donors, and many have been responding.

However, there is still a great need for all types especially O-positive and O-negative.

Deeanna Renaud of the Community Blood Bank said, "Right now the O's are the most needed types. The hospitals are using them pretty consistently. So we need to make sure that the inventory is there. Universal type is O-negative. Those donors know how important they are to the blood supply."

The blood bank is open tomorrow, Christmas eve, from 9:00am =12:30pm.