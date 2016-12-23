Update: Man Who Shot Himself While Running from Police Facing Serious Charges

Erie Police say a Detroit man who shot himself while running away from police early today had an extensive criminal record.

He now faces serious charges after undergoing surgery at UPMC Hamot.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5:30 am near East 7th and Tacoma Road.

Patrolman Josh Allison was responding to a loitering and prowling call.

He spotted a man police identify as 38-year old Lawrence Anderson.

Police say Anderson ran.

Allison deployed his taser but it had no effect because the suspect was wearing winter clothing.

So he chased after Anderson until it ended with the shooting.

Erie Police Inspector Matt Fischer said, "Officer Allison chased him for approximately two blocks. The suspect turned around on officer Allison and produced a weapon. At the same time he tripped and fell and shot himself in the chest. I really have no way of knowing what the suspect was thinking when he produced the weapon. but it was a very close call."

The patrolman was not hurt.

Anderson faces several charges including attempted homicide and attempted aggravated assault.