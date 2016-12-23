Christmas Celebration for Orangutans at Erie Zoo

Christmas is just two days away, but for the orangutans at the Erie Zoo, the celebration begins today.

In what’s become an annual tradition, zookeepers showered Joe, Dasa, and Ollie with Christmas presents.

Keepers and volunteers spent hours filling the boxes with lettuce, fruit, and other snacks. They also threw in some pillows and blankets as gifts.

The orangutans were then turned loose, opening up everything in sight.

Those involved with the celebration say it’s a great way to showcase each orangutan’s personality.

“It’s a lot of fun because orangutans are the best,” said Erie Zookeeper Mallory Valley. “They have crazy personalities and they’re just so similar to humans and they are very personable. They’re easy to train, and they are fun to enrich.