Erie Police Investigate Circle K Armed Robbery

Erie Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K on West 26th and Cherry Street.

Two masked men reportedly walked into the convenience store and demanded money around 6:10 p.m. Friday.

Police describe the suspects as two black men, approximately 25 years old, with masks covering their faces. Both were wearing hoodies - one blue and the other black - with jeans. Workers told police the suspects both had silver handguns.

The suspects were last seen heading west on 26th street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

