A Slightly Milder Christmas Weekend, But Not Nearly as Warm as a Year Ago

The holiday weekend begins with a light wintry mix, overnight into early Saturday, with some light rain and snow. Temperatures will only fall to 35 degrees near the lakeshore, and no accumulations of snow are expected there, with more rain falling than snow. Inland, slightly colder air may allow for a dusting to a fraction of an inch of new snow overnight. The light wintry mix will depart to the east and northeast on Christmas Eve morning. Saturday afternoon will be drier, but still cloudy, with a high of 42 degrees.



Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39 degrees, and a few spotty rain showers will arrive on Sunday evening.



While we may be slightly milder than average, we're not nearly as warm as last year and the year before. In fact, December 23rd of 2015 was a record-setting day, when we surged to a high of 65 degrees. Two years ago on December 23, we made it to 51 degrees. Erie's high this Friday has been 39 degrees, matching December 23 of 2013.

Lake Erie Update: Water temperatures and ice coverage remain unchanged from midweek, with about 12% of Lake Erie covered in ice (mainly on the western end). Water temperatures off the northwest PA lakeshore are holding steady at 35 degrees. An increasing breeze from the west will produce 2' to 4' waves on the lake on Saturday, prompting a Small Craft Advisory for the New York lakeshore.



Snow reports from the past 48 hours have been slim, and mainly confined to Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

* Little Valley, NY: 2.0"

* Franklinville, NY: 2.0"

* Allegany, NY: 1.4"

* Olean, NY: 0.9"

* Jamestown, NY: 0.6"

* Frewsburg, NY: 0.6"



We'll be tracking Santa on Saturday night at 6 and 11 PM on Weekends Now. We hope to see you then!



- Geoff Cornish