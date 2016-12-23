Police Warn Against "Porch Pirates" During Holiday Season

Charity Keith wanted to buy dolls for her friend's daughters this Christmas. Like many, she ordered them online. But Keith says once the gifts were delivered, somebody walked up to her porch of her North East home and stole them.

"It was disappointing because this is a good neighborhood," said Keith, 36. "You wouldn't expect anything like that in this neighborhood."

Keith is the latest victim of what police are calling "porch pirates," thieves who wander neighborhoods looking for packages during the holiday season, often in broad daylight.

"They may be driving by, see that you got a brand new TV and decide that they want it," said Trooper Steve Oler, Pennsylvania State Police Troop E. "The next thing you know, your house is burglarized."

But it turns out the packages, shouldn't have been delivered.

Keith was a victim of the same crime in October when someone stole gels pens from her mailbox. So she requested the North East Post Office hold the packages this time around because she was on vacation, and she would pick them up when she returned only to find out she was a victim... again.

"I thought that since I gave them the notice not to leave things at my apartment that they wouldn't leave things here," said Keith.

To keep those porch pirates at bay, police say scheduling a delivery time or requiring a signature upon delivery is the way to go. If you're like Keith and you can't be home, have a trustworthy friend or neighbor pick it up for you.

An estimated 23 million Americans had packages stolen right off their front porch last holiday season. That number is expected to increase this year with more people ordering online."

"Everybody is excited for Christmas and we're thinking the best of everybody. But unfortunately, there are people out there who want to take advantage of us," said Oler.

Keith alerted the doll manufacturer of the theft; they're now working with the United States Postal Service to get her money back. But it has left her and those little girls with a slightly less merry Christmas.

"I can't afford it," said Keith, regarding the purchase of two new dolls. "So hopefully I'll get the money back and give them a belated present."